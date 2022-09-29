PENFIELD — The Interpretive Program Schedule at Parker Dam State Park has been announced for the month of October.
Oct. 8
Leaf and Tree ID Walk, 10 a.m. outside Park Office
The leaves are about to be gone from the trees for another winter. Come discover how to identify some of the many tree species found in just a short walk from the Park Office. This walk may be a good way to start an A+ leaf collection.
In the Long Run, 2 p.m. in Environmental Education Classroom
He liked to say he was governor every now and again, but a forester all the time. Gifford Pinchot was the first American trained in forestry and is known as one of the heroes of the movement that helped define conservation. This video follows his ground-breaking life.
Oct. 15
16th Annual Fall Festival and Pumpkin Float
Heritage and Educational Activities, Arts and Crafts Vendors
12 to 5 p.m. in Day Use Area
Come and enjoy the many things to see and do — all with an autumn theme or a historic flare.
Costume Parade and Trunk-or-Treat, 4:30 p.m. near Pavilion 1 (with Smokey Bear)
Dress up and participate in the costume parade — those providing treats should be parked in the designated area prior to the parade.
Evening Bonfire, Pumpkin Float, and Storytelling, 6:45 p.m., Beach Area
The bonfire will be lit. Lighted jack-o-lanterns will be set adrift on the lake. The storyteller will tell tales. Bring along a chair or blanket and enjoy the autumn evening.
Oct. 22
History of Pennsylvania’s Forest, 10 a.m. in Environmental Education Classroom
Change is always occurring, and that is no different for Pennsylvania’s forest. From when the first Europeans arrived until today, Penn’s Woods has experienced a lot of change. Learn what has changed since then and why; and, what change we might see next.
A Solar System Sojourn, 2 p.m. outside CCC Museum
Come hike an easy mile, as we discuss our Solar System and the planets that make it up. The hike will be to scale, approximately 1 to 7 billion, but your appreciation of our Solar System’s vastness may be limitless.