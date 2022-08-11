PENFIELD — Parker State Park has announced its environmental education schedule for Aug. 25 to Aug. 28.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Catching and Identifying Small Water Critters — 10 a.m. at the Beach House
There are many aquatic insects that call Parker Lake home. Learn how to catch and identify those that live here. A limited number of aquatic nets will be provided. Wear shoes that you can get wet.
Friday, Aug. 26
The Bald Eagle — 8 p.m. at Campground Amphitheater
A symbol of the USA, as well as of wilderness, the Bald eagle has had past population declines threaten its existence. Learn about these declines in Pennsylvania, and their subsequent recovery in the Keystone State.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Trail of New Giants Hike — 10 a.m. outside CCC Museum
Bring water and wear comfortable shoes for this hike on the Trail of New Giants (so, what happened to the “old” giants?). This hike will include the hike up to the Vista overlooking Parker Lake.
The Monarch — 3 p.m. at Beach House steps
Possibly the most widely known butterfly, the Monarch was just recently classified as endangered due to the rate of decrease seen in its population. Come learn more about this favorite butterfly and things that can be done to help the species.
PA Elk — 8 p.m. at Campground Amphitheater
One of a number of wildlife that at one point were gone from Penn’s Woods. However, elk in PA are now a major attraction. Learn of the efforts that brought this majestic animal back to the state.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Tea and Talk — 7 p.m. at Beach House steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk for this year will be about the “wood wide web”, a term coined 25 years ago in the journal Nature.
