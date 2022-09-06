Come on down to Lower Witmer Park in Clearfield on Friday, Sept. 9, to pack care packages for Boxes Of Hope during this year’s final Corner Concert.
“The people of Clearfield have been an amazing support, and I am so grateful and blessed to have gotten to know so many of you,” said Traci Fotorny, of Boxes of Hope. “Many of you have asked how you can volunteer with Boxes of Hope, but we’re based in Mill Hall, which makes it a little harder for you all to volunteer. So I am bringing the volunteer opportunity to you. I will have all the supplies at the park this Friday and you can help pack care packages with us!”