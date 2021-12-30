Osceola Mills Veterans’ organizations awarded more than $16,000 in scholarships for the 2021-22 school year to local area high school graduates and to qualified local area college students with good academic records. Following are the Veteran’s organizations and the list of students receiving awards of $500 to $1,000 and the colleges they are attending:
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5020: Parker Moore, Notre Dame College; Abigail Lonjin, Clarion University; Emily Kephart, Indiana University of Pennsylvania; and Cheyanne Corrigan, Clarion University.
- Osceola Mills Honor Guard: Hailey Domanick, Pennsylvania College of Technology; and Colby Lewis, Triangle Tech.
- America Legion Post 313: Harley Williams, Clarion University; and Samantha Bainey, Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
- All Veterans’ Memorial Association: Cameron Domblisky, Theil College; Morgen Phillippi, Duquesne University; Gregg Paladina, Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Mackenzie Kephart, Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Kaleigh Taylor, Wilkes University; Sarah Knowles, Lock Haven University; Cecelia Hite, Clarion University; Zack Bainey, Penn State University; Aaron Depto, Lock Haven University; Riley Phillips, St. Vincent College; Mathew Shimmel, Lock Haven University; Abigail Sage, Edinboro University; and Hannah Minarchick, Mount Aloysius College.