STATE COLLEGE — Centre Foundation is hosting the eleventh annual Centre Gives, its 36-hour online fundraiser for Centre County nonprofits, on May 10 and 11.
This year, in addition to the online giving event, Centre Foundation will host the first-ever Centre Gives Fest, an in-person celebration of the final four hours of Centre Gives on May 11, from 5-9 p.m. at the MLK Plaza in downtown State College.
Centre Gives Fest is a chance for the community to come together and celebrate the best fundraising event in Centre County. The event will include music, photo opportunities, giving stations and more.
During Centre Gives, individuals can choose from a list of 200 nonprofits to support with a gift of $10 or more at CentreGives.org. Gifts made during this time go further thanks to $300,000 in stretch pool funding.
Stretch pool funding is provided by Centre Foundation and the Hamer Foundation, which for the sixth consecutive year has graciously donated $100,000 in support of Centre Gives. The more money a nonprofit raises during the event, the larger the portion of the stretch pool that nonprofit will receive.
In addition to striving for stretch pool dollars, donors can help organizations compete for more than $40,000 in additional prizes that are offered throughout the event. Due to many generous sponsors Centre Gives 2022 will have 14 Power Hours, during which nonprofits can compete to win the prize for that hour. Power Hour prizes are awarded based on unique donors and encourage organizations to strategize for a specific hour.
Centre Gives features many more fun prizes for nonprofits to win, including a prize for receiving the gift that pushes the community impact total past $1M. The full prize list can be found at CentreGives.org.
“Due to the stretch pool and prizes, we are able to give back even more to local nonprofits and make a difference for our community,” said Molly Kunkel, executive director at Centre Foundation.
The organizations participating in the Philipsburg area are Darkness2Hope, Friends of Holt Memorial Library, Happy Valley Animals in Need, Moshannon Creek Watershed Association, Moshannon Valley EMS, Philipsburg-Osceola Educational Foundation, Philipsburg-Osceola Music Boosters, Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, and the Rowland Theatre.
Centre Gives 2022 will begin on Tuesday, May 10 at 9 a.m. and conclude on Wednesday, May 11 at 9 p.m. Donations of $10 or more can be made at CentreGives.org.
Centre Gives Fest will begin on Wednesday, May 11 at 5 p.m. and conclude with the ending of Centre Gives at 9 p.m.