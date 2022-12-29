PHILIPSBURG — At the Tuesday, Dec. 20, meeting of the board of directors of the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership, Bryan Bennett passed the president’s gavel to Dustin Minarchick, the newly elected president.
Bennett has been on the board of directors for eight years, beginning his tenure in 2014. Minarchick has been on the board since 2016.
Bennett was the president of the board of directors for the past two years. Minarchick is also the chairman of the MVEDP’s Finance Committee.
Both Bennett and Minarchick were elected to the MVEDP’s board of directors by the business community and dues-paying members of the MVEDP.