PHILIPSBURG — The Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership announced recently that its board of directors is now intact for the 2023 fiscal year.
There are 15 people who serve on the board, and the tenures of the board members ranges from two new board members, Robert Maltais and Eric White, to two board members who have served the entire 32-year history of the partnership, Bill Jones and Jim Pollock.
Officers for the new fiscal year include: Dustin Minarchick, President; Karen Blair, first vice president; Wanda Ryen, vice president; Gene Wardo, vice president; Jim Pollock, treasurer; and Eric White, assistant treasurer.
The MVEDP is a private, non-profit economic development, chamber of commerce and community development organization that serves the greater Philipsburg and Moshannon Valley region. Formed in 1988 out of the merger of the Philipsburg Association of Commerce and the Philipsburg Chamber of Commerce, its key focuses include business retention, entrepreneurial development and business attraction.
To stimulate private investment in the region, the MVEDP has developed sites, buildings, a loan program and other economic development tools. Various projects have included: Moshannon Valley Enterprise Center, Moshannon Valley Regional Business Park, Philipsburg Area Commerce Park, Moshannon Valley Revolving Loan Fund Program, Moshannon Valley Regional Business Center and the Moshannon Valley Enterprise Park.
Examples of its community development work include the creation of the Philipsburg Main Street Program, creation of a $2.9 million single-family, owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program, assistance to the Moshannon Valley YMCA in getting a gymnasium built, and assistance to the Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Services in finding funding for their new ambulance headquarters and training facility.
The MVEDP also offers a number of chamber of commerce-type offerings to the business community such as healthcare options, utility savings programs, insurance programs, and networking and advertising opportunities.
The MVEDP has always had an “open-armed” approach to its economic and community development work. The staff and board of directors will get involved in any project that will result in job creation and retention. The Partnership wishes to recognize the business community for the matching funds support that they have provided to support worthwhile projects in this area, an example being the Philipsburg Main Street Program.