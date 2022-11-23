Moshannon Valley Community Education Foundation would like to recognize the following brick purchases, which were added to the Alumni Honor Wall.
This is the fourth round of engraving, not counting the original 481 bricks that were added to the wall during construction. To date, the foundation has sold a total of 856 bricks, with a portion of the proceeds now supporting the Alumni Scholarship. The Wall Committee of the MVCEF would like to personally thank Philipsburg Marble & Granite for their prompt service in completing this round of engravings.
“They were great to work with, and we look forward to when we will be adding the next round of bricks,” said MVCEF President Kris Albright.
Honor Bricks
- Stephen T. Archer, MVHS 1999, purchased by Stephen and Margaret Archer
- Nathan Kasubick, MVHS 2004, purchased by Susan Johnson
- Justin Kasubick, MVHS 2008, purchased by Susan Johnson
- Daniel Hansel, MVHS 2003, purchased by Terrance and Janine Hansel
- Allison Hansel, MVHS 2007, purchased by Terrance and Janine Hansel
- Rick Stroup, MVHS 1975, purchased by Mary Stroup
- Jeanne Swidersky, HWB 1954, purchased by Josh Sherkel
- Hugh C. Stodart, MVHS 1978, purchased by Diane T. Yarger
- Kevin F. Stodart, MVHS 1972, purchased by Diane T. Yarger
- Homer N. DeLattre, MVHS 1992, purchased by Homer and Carolyn DeLattre
- Chandler DeLattre, MVHS 1990, purchased by Homer and Carolyn DeLattre
- HWB Class of 1955, purchased by Don Evans on behalf of the members of the Class of 1955
- Moshannon Valley Class of 1971, purchased by Don Faughner on behalf of the members of the Class of 1971
- Ben L. Franek, MVHS 1989, purchased by John and Nancy Franek
- John Franek Jr., MVHS 1988, purchased by John and Nancy Franek
- Lana R. Lobb, MVHS 1991, purchased by Homer and Carolyn DeLattre
- Paula Hamilton, MVHS 1997, purchased by Homer and Carolyn DeLattre
- Jacey Williams, MVHS 2020, purchased by Caryn Southern
- Barbara P. Shoff, MVHS 1965, purchased by Stacey Warrick-Williams
- Skyler E. Williams, MVHS 2023, purchased by Stacey Warrick-Williams
- Shawna L. Williams, MVHS 2010, purchased by Stacey Warrick-Williams
- Jessie W. Hamm, MVHS 1989, purchased by Lewis Hamm
Personal Bricks
- Jerry Greenawalt, MVHS 1968
- Lewis G. Hamm, MVHS 1968
- Linda Ann Dugan, MVHS 1967
- John T. Kasubick, MVHS 1958
- Rosemary M. Kokosko, MVHS 1963
- John Zazworsky, MVHS 1958
- Donald E. Faughner, MVHS 1971
- Margaret Zeigler, MVHS 1972
- Susan Lidgett, MVHS 1982
- Terrance Hansel, MVHS 1978
- Janine Zazworksy, MVHS 1980
- Timothy Smith, MVHS 1987
- Marilyn Stodart, MVHS 1991
- Ann L. Wasickie, MVHS 1964
- Stanley Surkovic, MVHS 1970
- Lawrence Kitko, MVHS 1967
- Stacey L. Williams, school director
- Stacey L. Warrick, MVHS 1989
- Stephen Archer, MVHS 1971
Memorial Bricks
- Richard Pusey, Bigler Township 1949, purchased by Caryn Southern
- Donald Ranish, Bigler Township 1948, purchased by Caryn Southern
- Joseph M. Williams, MVHS 1992, purchased by Stacey, Jacey and Skyler Williams
- Mary Ann Null, MJHS 1950, purchased by Robert and Patricia Anderson
- James F. Sherkel, HWB 1953, purchased by Josh Sherkel
- Marie A. Lashinsky, MJHS 1954, purchased by Josh Sherkel
- Mary Korman, librarian, purchased by Diane T. Yarger
- Kate Stodart, Madera HS 1911, purchased by Diane T. Yarger
- Francis Stodart, Bigler Township 1942, purchased by Diane T. Yarger
- Frank Vingless, MVHS 1969, purchased by Moshannon Valley Class of 1969
- Louise Godin, Bigler Township 1939, purchased by Eileen Goodrich
- W. Roy Ibberson, MVHS 1961, purchased by Moshannon Valley Class of 1961
- Helen Kosik, MVHS 1961, purchased by Moshannon Valley Class of 1961
- Samuel George, MVHS 1961, purchased by Moshannon Valley Class of 1961
- James Anderson, MVHS 1961, purchased by Moshannon Valley Class of 1961
- Kristine Hinman, MVHS 1961, purchased by Doris Souder
- Gregory Gardner, MVHS 1964, purchased by Moshannon Valley Class of 1964
- Treva D. Baer, Bigler Township 1934, purchased by Ann Lesser
- Stephen Liadis, teacher, purchased by Moshannon Valley Education Association
- Nancy Roberts, librarian, purchased by Moshannon Valley Class of 1964
- Thomas McHenry, teacher, purchased by Moshannon Valley Education Association
- David Wulderk, teacher, purchased by Moshannon Valley Education Association
- Mary K. Greenawalt, MVHS 1964, purchased by Moshannon Valley Class of 1964
- Betty Laskowsky, MVHS 1964, purchased by Moshannon Valley Class of 1964
- Marianne Kowal, MVHS 1964, purchased by Moshannon Valley Class of 1964
- Eugene Zapsky, MVHS 1964, purchased by Caryn Southern
- Darrell Kephart, MVHS 1967, purchased by The Southern Family
The Moshannon Valley Education Association also provided a memorial contribution for Nancy Roberts, elementary librarian.