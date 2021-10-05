STATE COLLEGE — Mount Nittany Health is pleased to announce the addition of Daniel Pitts, M.D., to Mount Nittany Physician Group Urology.
“I think educating patients is a crucial part of being a physician,” Pitts said. “The more patients and families can understand why we are recommending a medication or why we recommend surgery, the more empowered they are to manage their care.”
Pitts earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry, magna cum laude, graduating from Bates College in Lewistown, Maine. He earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. Pitts completed his residency at Maine Medical Center’s Division of Urology.
He joins a team of urologists at Mount Nittany Health who are experts in all aspects of this specialty, including cancers, trauma, diseases, infections and unique conditions.
“The hospital and the providers at Mount Nittany Health are very collegial and create a welcoming environment, and I’m excited to join the team,” Pitts said. “I was also drawn to the close-knit community and the unique blend of city/rural environments found in State College. My wife and I are excited to explore the State College area!”
Outside the office, Pitts enjoys running, biking and playing piano.
To schedule an appointment, call 814-238-8418. Patients can also request an appointment online at mymountnittanyhealth.com.