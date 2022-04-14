FRENCHVILLE — Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association will be holding a Youth Spring Gobbler contest and Spring Kids Fishing Derby next weekend.
Youth Spring Gobbler Contest
The gobbler contest will be held on Saturday, April 23.
Eligible Pennsylvania junior hunters with required license and mentored youth ages 7 to 11 may participate. All Pennsylvania Game Commission laws must be followed.
Hunters must register at the cub prior to April 23. Anyone involved in the hunt must have a current 2022 membership to the association.
Gobblers brought in wil be judged by weight, beard length and spurs. Birds must be brought in to the club to be judged between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 23. No birds will be judged after that date and time.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three gobblers. In the event of a tie, names will be put into a hat and drwn to determine the winner.
Spring Kids Fishing Derby
The association will also be holding their annual Spring Kids Fishing Derby on Sunday, April 24. The event will be held at the club pond with registration from 8 to 9 a.m. Fishing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.
This derby is open to all children ages 0 to 17. Prizes will be awarded and food will be available for all in attendance.