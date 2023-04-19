FRENCHVILLE — Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association is hosting two youth events this weekend.
On Saturday, April 22, the first event will be the Youth Gobbler Contest. Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations will be followed with any youth or mentored hunter who wants to participate. Participants must be a current member of Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Association. Weigh-ins for successful hunters will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The second event will be held on Sunday, April w23 with the annual Spring Kids Fishing Derby. Registration is from 8 to 9 a.m. with fishing taking place from 9 to 11 a.m. This derby is open to all children/youth to 17 years old. The club pond will be stocked for this derby.
Information on these and other events at the club are available at www.mosqcreek.com.