FRENCHVILLE — Mosquito Creek Sportsmen are preparing for its 31st annual Coyote Hunt to be held Feb. 18-20.
Registration for the hunt can be made at the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Club from noon to 4 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 23, Feb. 5 and 6, Feb. 12 & 13, and Feb. 17 from noon to 11:59 p.m.
The biggest purse will go to the hunters who bring in the heaviest male and female coyote in what is known as the largest coyote hunt in the world.
For a copy of rules and membership, go to www.mosqcreek.com. Hunt registrations are no longer being accepted by mail, as that deadline was Jan. 9.
All hunters must be a member of the club.