MOSQUITO CREEK COYOTE HUNT

Mike Truax of Everett, Somerset County, shows off his 36-pound coyote that he brought to Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Club in February 2021 for the club’s 30th annual Coyote Hunt. Truax and 223 other hunters brought home around $82 after the majority of the $45,570 in prize money was dispersed among the top winners.

 File photo

FRENCHVILLE — Mosquito Creek Sportsmen are preparing for its 31st annual Coyote Hunt to be held Feb. 18-20.

Registration for the hunt can be made at the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Club from noon to 4 p.m. on Jan. 22 and 23, Feb. 5 and 6, Feb. 12 & 13, and Feb. 17 from noon to 11:59 p.m.

The biggest purse will go to the hunters who bring in the heaviest male and female coyote in what is known as the largest coyote hunt in the world.

For a copy of rules and membership, go to www.mosqcreek.com. Hunt registrations are no longer being accepted by mail, as that deadline was Jan. 9.

All hunters must be a member of the club.

