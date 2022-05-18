FRENCHVILLE — Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s Youth Gobbler Contest held on April 23 had 23 youth registered for the event, which ended in seven gobblers being brought to the club house for scoring.
Zane Hugar turned in the largest gobbler overall with a beard of 9 /34 inches, both spurs measured 15/16 inches, and the gobbler weight was 20.75 pounds. His overall score was 32.375.
Other youth turning in gobblers were Lauren Repasky, Wyatt Korb, Zander Korb, Ryan Welker, Jacob Hahn, whose gobbler had a double beard, and Kody Liegey.
The spring fishing derby for all youth age infant to 17 years was held on Sunday, April 24. There was a remarkable 174 kids that turned out for the derby with prizes being awarded and lunch was provided.
The annual youth field day will be held at the club on Saturday, June 4, with registration to take place from 8 to 9 a.m. Other information on youth events and club activities can be found on the club’s website at www.mosqcreek.com.