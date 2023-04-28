MORRISDALE — Forgotten Hearts Horse Sanctuary located in Morrisdale will host its third annual Wild West Festival Saturday, May 6 at the Morrsidale Firemen’s Recreation Center.
The fundraiser event begins at 9 a.m. and will be held until after the Kneppy’s Fireworks display.
“I’m extremely excited about this third festival. Our very own hometown rock band “Agitated State” will be bellowing out some great tunes,” said organizer Lana Hubler-Thompson.
This year, a state-of-the-art mechanical bull ride and a pink bounce castle are offered. Several vendors will be on hand, and a Chinese auction begins at 9 a.m.
Returning this year are Sandy & the Country Crew Line Dancers, horse and pony rides, horse-drawn wagon rides, games for children including panning for gold, picking up ducks and sack races. There is a 50/50 and many items being chanced off.
Marshall Scott, Sheriff Dallas, and Deputy Sheriff Chuck will once again be patrolling the town for train robbers, horse thieves, bank robbers and bad guys. Anyone causing havoc will be thrown in jail.
Anyone who dresses in western wear could win a prize.
Veterans will be recognized at 2 p.m. with dinner and a gift.
Forgotten Hearts Horse Sanctuary is a 5013c nonprofit organization that works nonstop daily trying to save unwanted, abused, neglected, slaughter bound, and our wild horses giving them a home forever.
Horses are one of God’s most beautiful, loving, magnificent creatures, and should treat as such, many times treated the worst.
Our goal is to save as many as we can and have a riding center and focus on our veterans and also where all the communities can come together and hang out with our rescue horses and ride.