Cameron Adamson Sr., U.S. Army LTC Ret., 95, passed away on Feb. 28 at his home in Humble, Texas. Mr. Adamson was born and raised in Hyde.
Memorial gifts would be appreciated, and can be made to the John Lewis Shade American Legion, Post 6, in Clearfield. Funds will be used to replace and refurbish shrubbery around the American Legion post, where Adamson was a longtime member.
Make checks payable to American Legion John Lewis Shade Post, and designate Cameron Adamson Memorial Shrubbery Project on the check.
Send to: American Legion, John Lewis Shade Post, 210 S. 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830.