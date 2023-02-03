The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is looking for digital photos to feature in the 2024 lottery calendar. The theme is “Streetscapes of Clearfield County.”
Take a scenic streetscape photo in a Clearfield County town or send one you already have. The agency would like all seasons to be displayed in the calendar. Include the location of the photo, name and contact information with the submission.
All photos must be taken in landscape format. Photos of people or animals will not be selected. By submitting a photo, an individual permits the MRAAA to use the photo. Photo limit is two per person. The deadline to submit photos is March 30.
The Agency’s Advisory Council will select the photos for use in the 2024 calendar. Photographers whose pictures are chosen will receive a complimentary calendar (not numbered) and two admission tickets to the Anne S Thacik Auction being held on Thursday, Oct. 12.
The numbered calendars are sold for $27 to people all over the U.S. Proceeds from the sales are used for projects to benefit the elderly in the community through services and programs in Clearfield County.
Please email all submissions to rvaughn@matureresources.life. Contact Ronda Vaughn, fundraising and events specialist, at 814-765-2696 for additional information.