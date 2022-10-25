We are joining together to ask you to make a difference right here at home.
United Way has made a commitment to reverse the disturbing trends that show that the basics of a good life – a quality education that leads to a stable job, enough income to support a family through retirement, and good health – are increasingly beyond the reach of too many children and adults.
This is a call to action that challenges everyone to join United Way in making significant progress during the next decade; reducing the number of high school dropouts, increasing the number of families that are financially stable, and increasing the number of children and adults who have healthy lifestyles.
We invite you to be part of the change. Together, united, we can inspire hope and create opportunities for a better tomorrow.
That’s what it means to LIVE UNITED!
Please consider making a generous donation to advance the common good.
These activities couldn’t happen without you!
- Paws for Reading Curwensville Library
- Summer Reading Kickoff with CAST performance
- Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library
- Clearfield Co. Area Agency on Aging
GIVE — Payroll deduction makes it easy and you can rest assured that your contribution is making a difference year-round. United Way is your community investment partner.
- Direct gifts
- Payroll deduction
- www.clearfieldareaunitedway.org
ADVOCATE — Champion a cause! Make your voice heard. Collective action is powerful and United Way can help make your caring count.
VOLUNTEER — Contribute your time to a project; a cause that’s important to you. We all have something to offer and great things happen when we all work together.
The money you give every year funds critical services for people who are in need of support services, safe daycare for children, programs that guide kids and adults into a healthy lifestyle and help to build stable lives through education and opportunities.
As the needs change and grow, we’ll continue to need your increased assistance to help alleviate the challenges.
How your support impacts your community…
- Emergency Services, Individual Counseling, Family Services, Character Building, Literacy, Recreation, Drug & Alcohol Services, Financial & Material Services, Health Services, Mental Health, Handicapped Services, Senior Citizen Services, Information and Referral, Education.
- Jeans for Teens program
- United for United Way School student change drives.
- Reading Ripples program accepts new or slightly used children’s books to promote early education efforts.
- Collects and distributes luggage items to Youth Programs, used laptop computers and office equipment to local Non-Profit Member Agencies.
Eight years as the first United Way in Pennsylvania to reach goal – thanks to you!