GLEN RICHEY— Grampian Community Band will provide an evening of music at the Glen Richey Recreational Park on Thursday, June 23 at 7 p.m. Attendees should bring a lawn chair. This event will be held inside the Glen Richey fire hall in case of rain.
Local News Briefs
- Julie Noal
-
- Updated
Tags
Julie Noal
