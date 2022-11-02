Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania is honored to present six members of Troop 46715 with the Girl Scout Bronze Award, the highest recognition for achievement in Girl Scouting for girls in grades fourth and fifth.
Members of the troop include Ryleigh Berkey, McKenna Evans, Emily Graham, Lydia Muth, Brilee ReoNason and Danika Work.
The Bronze Award recognizes Girl Scouts who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable take action projects that address important community needs.
The troop’s Bronze Award project began in June and was completed Sept. 18.
When the girls discovered that there was no playground equipment for kids to use after the Clearfield Borough building closed at 4:30 p.m. and that some friends had difficulties getting in and out of the Gaga Ball Court, they developed a take action plan to address the issues.
They developed a plan for toys to be stored in the park in secured deck boxes that would be located in a place where video surveillance would help address potential theft issues. The girls then took their slide show presentation proposal to borough council for approval. Once approved, they spent an afternoon assembling the boxes, securing them to the fence, shopped for toys and labeled all the toys so no one would take them.
The troop was supported in their Bronze Award effort by troop leaders Arika Evans, Mindy Berkey and Michelle Snyder, troop family members, other troop members, Mayor Mason Strouse, borough council members with their donations of playground toys, AJ Ross Towing and Recovery-Andy and Annjane Ross, for their generous donation of the two deck boxes for the project, and Tim Winter’s signs.