Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces the September, October, November and December programs offered through the Clearfield Community Lifelong Learning Institute. Programs are free, but you must register to attend by calling 814-765-2696.
Sept. 6
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, join us at 1 p.m. at the Waste Water Treatment Facility at 729 Beauty Dr., Clearfield, as the manager, John Williams, takes us on a tour of the facility.
Sept. 20
Trauma EMS Outreach & Injury Prevention Coordinator Kara Bauer, RN, BSN, will be the presenter of “Stop the Bleed” on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. “Stop the Bleed” traces its origins to the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, Conn., in December 2012. A few months later, a concerned local trauma surgeon and Regent of the American College of Surgeons, Lenworth M. Results, showed that the victims died from severe injuries and death could have been prevented by using the techniques taught in Stop the Bleed. The program can also be used in other places than most think, most manufacturing floors, machinery, sharp objects and other risks make cuts and more dire bleeding injuries possible.
Oct. 4
Dr Jamie Foor, Assistant Professor of LHU Psychology Department will present Physical Development and Aging on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. Throughout adulthood we all experience normal age-related changes in our physical capacities and functioning. Some of the physical changes we will explore in this session include how changes in sensory systems of vision, hearing, taste, touch, and smell can affect our daily functioning as well as psychological and physical well-being. We will also consider how physical development and aging impact our functioning in terms of strength, balance, endurance, and mobility. Find out what changes occur, how these changes impact our daily life, and what we can do to help minimize these changes to maintain adequate functioning for everyday activities.
Oct. 18
From Lock Haven to Harmons, Jamaica will be presented on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. by Associate Professor Jennifer Bell, LHU Physician Assistant Program. In January 2023, students and faculty from Lock Haven will travel for the seventh time to a small mountain village in Jamaica. Come and learn about the Jamaican culture, educational system and healthcare system.
Nov. 8
Come to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, 1620 River Rd., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. to take a look and see for yourself what this educational institution has to offer Clearfield and the surrounding communities. The presenter will be CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden.
Nov. 22
Learn about Mental Health First Aid on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. with Dr. Annjane Ross, Assistant Professor, LCSW Social Work & Counseling and Sergeant Julie Curry, MSW. The purpose of this presentation is to introduce mental health first aid to offer the unique perspectives of people with mental health conditions and their families.
Dec. 6
Our last presentation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. titled “Myths and Facts Regarding Criminal Justice.” This presentation explores some of the common misconceptions regarding crime and criminal justice. Presenters are Dr. Michael McSkimming, Associate Professor Criminal Justice, Anthropology & Sociology at LHU.
To register for these classes or to learn more, contact the CCAAA at 814-765-2696 and ask for Cathie. All sessions will be held at the Lock Haven University in Clearfield Campus in Room A131 of the Academic building unless otherwise noted.