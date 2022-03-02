OSCEOLA MILLS — Columbia Vol. Fire Co. is hosting Lenten fish dinners every Friday during Lent — March 4,11, 18 and 25; and April 1, 8, and 15. Meals will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Meals include baked or fried fish, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, side salad, dinner roll with butter and a baked dessert. Fish & Chips dinner includes fried fish, chip fries, coleslaw, stewed tomatoes, side salad, dinner roll with butter, and baked dessert. All meals are $12 each.
Dinners are located at the fire hall, 140 Curtin St. in Osceola Mills. Meals are drive-through or delivery only. For delivery, call 814-592-9347.