FRENCHVILLE — Leigey-Renaud VFW Post 8386 Auxiliary of Frenchville hosted a presentation by Helen Carlson from Service Therapy Alert Training, Inc. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
STAT is a 501c3 non-profit organization set up to evaluate, train, test, and certify assistant dogs for disabled veteran and other individuals whose disability could be mitigated by a service dog. Their goal is to have a fully accessible facility for those individuals to join in the process of obtaining their service dog.
Carlson brought one of her dogs in training, Eve, and was joined by veteran Ron Yarnell and his service dog, Shiloh. Carlson and Eve demonstrated some of the training techniques used. Yarnell and Shiloh demonstrated the bond that has been developed during their time together.
STAT has certified seven dogs since 2015. They are always looking for Labradors or Golden Retrievers/mixes, as they have the best temperament. Additionally, STAT is always looking for people to foster dogs.
At the end of the demonstration, Auxiliary Senior Vice President Susan Kline presented Carlson with a check in the amount of $2,070. The funds were raised through a one-month lottery calendar raffle held earlier this year.
Anyone interested in making a donation to STAT or interested in obtaining more information on the program should contact Carlson at dogs@gooddogpaws.com.