Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. No. 1, 429 Mill Rd., Clearfield, will host a Fire Prevention Open House on Oct. 16 from 12 noon to 3 p.m.
A STAT MedEvac Landing, raffles, food, demonstrations and a smoke alarm giveaway will be featured.
The event begins at NOON. Throughout the event, a kid’s firefighter obstacle course will be held.
At 12:30, there will be a firefighter gear demonstration.
The medical helicopter landing is expected at 1 p.m. A vehicle extrication demonstration is scheduled at 1:30 p.m., and a live fire demonstration is scheduled at 2:15 p.m. The event ends at 3 p.m., concluding with raffle prizes being drawn at that time.