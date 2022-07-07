Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. No. 1 recently awarded the latest Five of Hearts Jackpot to Scott Hall of New Cumberland, W. Va.
During the weekly drawing on Sunday, June 5, Scott’s card was pulled and No. 54 revealed the Five of Hearts card on the board.
The weekly jackpot game, which was in week number 43, had grown to
$83,500.
A new Five of Hearts Jackpot game begins Sunday, July 10. Deadline to purchase tickets is 3 p.m. each Sunday. Tickets are available on the fire company’s website, www.lt5fd.com.
The Live Drawings can be watched on the fire company’s Facebook page every Sunday at 7 p.m.
The Fire Company wishes to thank everyone for playing the Five of Hearts game and for their continued support. Tickets remain $6, which benefits the fire company.