Kinship Family Retreat — a stress-free weekend for kinship family members to spend quality time together and to identify and build upon their strengths through participation in a series of shared educational and recreational activities will be held Mary 20-22.
Arrival time is May 20 at 6 p.m. and departure is May 22 at 12 p.m.
The retreat will be held at the Mahaffey Camp & Conference Center located at 1559 Mahaffey Grampian Hwy., Mahaffey.
The retreat is designed for grandparents and other relatives raising children and youth age 4 and above.
Particpants will learn to develop and nurture relationships through family-oriented recreational experiences:
- Strengthen the communication skills of kinship care family members
- Enhance kinship care family members’ knowledge in relevant subject areas, such as strategies for dealing with challenging behaviors, ideas for meals on a budget, and finding and accessing needed services
- Establish a network of kinship care families to share information on community and state resources and family-to-family support systems.
All meals are included with the registration fee.
A group campfire with s’mores will be available Friday evening; dinner is not provided. Families are requested to eat dinner before arriving.
Register by May 6 by contacting Penn State Extension Registration Support at (877) 345-0691.