CLEARFIELD — As communities observe Kinship Awareness Month and Grandparents’ Day in September, Penn State Extension’s Relatives as Parents program is partnering with Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging to hold a “Kinship Family Fair” to provide resources to kinship or relative caregivers.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Ag Building, Clearfield Driving Park, 5615 Park St., Clearfield.
Organizers noted that those raising children of family members or close friends face unique challenges. In Clearfield County, almost half of the caregivers raising children are grandparents. This event will offer support by providing educational presentations and resource tables along with a day of fun for families in similar circumstances.
This free event will include activities for children, sessions on legal and health issues, and information on local and state resources. Box lunches will be available for families, and the children and youth will receive goody bags of items for school and play.
Organizations in attendance will include WPSU Penn State, CenClear Head Start and Children’s Services, Shaw Public Library, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Children’s Aid Society, Be Free Counseling, Lifeline Program, and others.
Attendees can register by calling Bobbie Johnson from the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging at 814-765-2696. The registration deadline is Sept. 20.