PHILIPSBURG — Senior International Master 7th degree Blackbelt in Korean Tang Soo Do is Master Gary S. Josefik.
He is currently a life time Charter Member of the World Tang Soo Do Association. He received all his blackbelt certifications up to 6th degree from the late Grandmaster Jae C. Shin.
He was promoted to 7th dan in July of 2020 by Grandmaster William Strong. Josefik is also certified in acupressure.
Josefik will start his 44th year of teaching Tang Soo Do on July 1. Josefik continued his full time in the martial arts upon his return to Pennsylvania in 1975.
He first started to train in the martial arts in December 1972.
In June 1978 he met Grandmaster Shin. On July 1,1980, he took over the martial arts program at the Tyrone Area YMCA. This studio is still open today.
Since 1980 Josefik assisted in the opening of several studios in Central Pennsylvania.
Over the past 44 years he has produced over 400 blackbelts, among these blacklbelts he produced six students who attained the rank of 4th, 5th and 6th degree blackbelt in Tang Soo Do.
Some of his contributions to the area include fundraisers for several women and children abuse shelters, local food banks, kick-a-thons for Geisinger Childrens Hospitals, March of Dimes, Red Cross, Muscular Dystrophy, families who lost members due to accidents or their homes due to fires, and weapons retention programs for the military.
He loves teaching, especially children, as members of his program they must present report cards quarterly, explaining to them you can be a good fighter but one must be a smart one.
For more information on program call 814-934-2854, or go to www.josefikskoreantsd.com.