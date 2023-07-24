PENFIELD — Parker Dam State Park has announced its Interpretive Program Schedule for Aug. 10 to Aug. 14.
Aug. 10
Kayaking 101, 10 a.m. behind beach house
Learn the basics of kayaking through this guided recreational program.
Learn how to get in and out of one safely, how to make them move effective, then play some kayak games to practice your skills. $3 fee. Register at the park office by calling (814)765-0630.
Aug. 11
Night Sky, 9 p.m. at west bench above spillway
Learn some night sky constellations and wandering stars during this night-time program near the CCC Center. Learn our place in the solar system and how that affects what we see. There may even be a few “shooting stars” as the Perseid meteor shower will be starting up.
Aug. 12
Scale Model Solar System, 4 p.m. at beach area sidewalk
Throw away the Styrofoam ball and dowel rod models and learn how to create a scale-model of our solar system that actually makes sense.
Perseid Meteor Shower Watch, 9:30 to 10 p.m. at the beach area
Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for an evening of watching the night sky for the Perseid Meteor Shower. How big are these meteors? How fast are they moving? Where did they come from? Answers to these and other questions will be shared.
Aug. 13
Tea & Talk, 7 p.m. at beach house steps
Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. alk is, as always, whatever you want to talk about concerning the park. Come prepared with a topic or three. Tea host: Jeremiah Irvin.
Aug. 14
Coffee & Birds, 9:30 a.m. at beach house
Bring your own cup to enjoy some bird-friendly coffee (Chesapeake Coffee Roasters Bird Friendly Hellbender Blend), and then take a guided walk looking for our local birds.