PHILIPSBURG — The public is invited to a special open house event highlighting low vision services at Holt Memorial Library on Tuesday, June 21 at 1 p.m.
North Central Sight Services, a non-profit organization located in Williamsport, whose mission is to enhance independence for individuals with unique visual capabilities, has donated equipment to our library to help our patrons who have low-vision.
New magnifiers and a large keyboard will be introduced and added to the Holt Library collection. The large print book section and audiobooks are also available.
The library has a multitude of options for all patrons, especially senior citizens in the Philipsburg area.
RSVP by calling (814) 342-1987 or emailing thutton@centrecountylibrary.org by June 16. The library is located at 17 North Front St., Philipsburg.