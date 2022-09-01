PHILIPSBURG — Holt Memorial Library has announces its September programming schedule.
- Sept. 7 –Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m.
- Sept. 7 –Wednesday Book Club, 1 p.m.
- Sept. 8 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2-2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 8 –Kids Connect (Circle Art), 6 p.m. Requires registration
- Sept. 10 –Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. –12:30 p.m.
- Sept. 14 –Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m.
- Sept. 15 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2-2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 15 –Kids Connect (Kids in the Kitchen), 6 p.m. Requires registration
- Sept. 17 –Teen and Adult Book BINGO, 11 a.m., Requires registration
- Sept 19 –Knit Wits (Knitting and Crocheting group), 5:30-6:45 p.m.
- Sept 21 –Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m.
- Sept. 22 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2-2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 22 –Kids Connect (LEGO Night), 6 p.m. Requires registration
- Sept. 28 –Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m.
- Sept. 29 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2-2:30 p.m.
- Sept. 29 –Kids Connect (Warhol Art), 6 p.m. Requires registration