PHILIPSBURG — Hold Memorial Library, 17 N. Front St., has announced its September programs.
- Sept. 2 –Closed
- Sept. 4 –Closed- Labor Day
- Sept. 6 –Preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Sept. 7 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- Sept. 7 –Kids Connect –LEGOS, 6 p.m. (RR)
- Sept. 9 –Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Sept. 11 –Adult & Teen Chess Club 5:30 to 7 p.m.
*All skill levels welcome*
- Sept. 13 –Preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Sept. 14 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- Sept. 14 –Kids Connect –How to use the Library & Scavenger Hunt, 6 p.m. (RR)
- Sept. 16 –Adult & Teen Book BINGO, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (RR)
- Sept. 18 –Knit Wits –Knitting and Crocheting group 5:30 –7 p.m.
*All skill levels welcome*
- Sept. 20 –Preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Sept. 21 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- Sept. 21 –Kids Connect – Kids in the Kitchen, 6 p.m. (RR)
- Sept. 25 –Adult & Teen Chess Club, 5:30 – 7 p.m.
*All skill levels welcome*
- Sept. 27 –Preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Sept. 28 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- Sept. 28 –Kids Connect –Beaded Corn Craft, 6 p.m. (RR)
Mother Goose on the Loose is a fun-filled thirty-minute interactive session that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Visit the library website at www.centrecountylibrary.org to see all the library services.