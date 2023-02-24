PHILIPSBURG — Holt Memorial Library announces its activities for the month of March.
- March 1, Preschool Storytime Session, 10:30 a.m.
- March 2, Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.; and Kids Book BINGO (RR)
- March 6, Knit Wits Crocheting/Knitting group, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.
- March 7, Adult Tech Class: Protecting your Personal Information Online, 11 a.m., call 814-238-1809 for registration (RR)
- March 8, Preschool Storytime Session, 10:30 a.m.
- March 9, Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 pm.; Kids Connect –Spy School, 6 p.m. (RR); and Friends of the Library monthly meeting, 6 p.m., welcoming new members
- March 11, Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 10 a.m. –12:30 p.m., March Madness Sale
- March 13, Teen and Adult Chess Club, 5:30-6:45 p.m., all skill levels welcome
- March 15, Preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- March 16, Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.; and Kids Connect –Kids in the Kitchen, 6 p.m. (RR)
- March 18, Teen and Adult Book BINGO, 11 a.m. – noon (RR)
- March 20, Knit Wits Crocheting/Knitting group, 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.; and Adult Book Discussion Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (RR)
- March 22, Preschool Storytime Session, 10:30 a.m.
- March 23, Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.; and Kids Connect –LEGO night, 6 p.m. (RR)
- March 27, Teen and Adult Chess Club, 5:30-6:45 p.m., all skill levels welcome
- March 29, Preschool Storytime Session, 10:30 a.m.
- March 30, Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.; and Kids Connect –Four Season Tree Painting, 6 p.m. (RR)