PHILIPSBURG — Holt Memorial Library has announced its June activities.
- June 1 — Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- June 1 — Kids Connect –Robot Night No. 1, 6 p.m. (RR)
- June 5 — Knit Wits, 5:30-6:46 p.m.
- June 7 — Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m.
- June 8 — Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- June 8 — Kids Connect –Robot Night No. 2, 6 p.m. (RR)
- June 12 — Teen & Adult Chess Club, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
*All skill levels welcome*
- June 14 — Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m.
- June 15 — Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- June 15 — Kids Connect –Lego Night, 6 p.m. (RR)
- June 19 — Knit Wits, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
- June 21 — Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m.
- June 22 — Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- June 22 — Kids Connect – Book BINGO, 6 p.m. (RR)
- June 26 — Teen & Adult Chess Club, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
*All skill levels welcome*
- June 26 — Summer Library Pursuit begins for participants of all ages.
- June 28 — Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m.
- June 29 — Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- June 29 — Touch-a-Truck Event, 5 -7 p.m. (Lot across from the Library)
The library is a drop off location for Little Bags of Sunshine, and Project Linus.