PHILIPSBURG — The Holt Memorial Library has been awarded a Gold Star through the PA Forward Initiative.
PA Forward is an initiative conceived by the Pennsylvania Library Association identifying five major areas of knowledge where libraries are best positioned to impact, enlighten, invigorate, and educate Pennsylvania’s citizens. PA Forward’s mission is to make Pennsylvanians aware that libraries are more and more becoming community centers, resource sharing hotspots, and invaluable connections to information beyond books on a shelf. Stop by the library to learn more about the five literacies.
January Library programs:
- Jan. 2 –Closed
- Jan. 4 –Preschool Storytime Session, 10:30 a.m.
- Jan. 5 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- Jan. 5 –Kids Connect –LEGO Night (reservation required)
- Jan. 9 –Teen and Adult Chess Club, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
- Jan. 11 –Preschool Storytime Session, 10:30 a.m.
- Jan. 12 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- Jan. 12 –Kids Connect –Kid’s Book BINGO, 6 p.m. (reservations required)
- Jan. 12 –Friends of the Library monthly meeting ,6 p.m. (Library Community Room)
- Jan. 14 –Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Jan. 16 –Knit Wits, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
- Jan. 18 –Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m.
- Jan. 19 –Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- Jan. 19 –Kids Connect – Kids in the Kitchen, 6 p.m. (reservation required)
- Jan. 21 –Teen and Adult Book BINGO, 11 a.m. (reservation required)
- Jan. 25 –Preschool Storytime Session, 10:30 a.m.
- Jan. 26 –Kids Connect- Robot STEM Night No. 1, 6 p.m. (reservation required).