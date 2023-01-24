PHILIPSBURG — Holt Memorial Library, 17 N. Front St., Philipsburg has announced its February schedule of events.
Events followed by (RR) require a reservation.
- Feb. 1 —Preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Feb. 2 — Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- Feb. 2 — Kids Connect –Robot STEM Night 2 (RR)
- Feb. 6 — Knit Wits, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
- Feb. 8 — Preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Feb. 9 — Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- Feb. 9 — Kids Connect- Family Valentine Craft, 6 p.m. (RR)
- Feb. 9 — Friends of the Library meeting, 6 p.m. Library Community room
*New members welcome*
- Feb. 11 — Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Feb. 13 — Adult & Teen Chess Club, 6 p.m.
*everyone is welcome, come learn how to play*
- Feb. 15 — Preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Feb. 16 — Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- Feb. 16 — Kids in the Kitchen, 6 p.m. (RR)
- Feb. 18 — Teen & Adult Book BINGO, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (RR)
- Feb. 20 — Library Closed for Staff Development Day
- Feb. 22 — Preschool Storytime session, 10:30 a.m.
- Feb. 23 — Mother Goose on the Loose, 2 p.m.
- Feb. 23 — Kids Connect – Weather Science Night, 6 p.m. (RR)
- Feb. 25 — Reader’s Circle (middle to high school) Come and talk about what you are reading, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (RR)
38th Annual Young Author and Illustrator Contest for writers and illustrators
First through sixth graders may submit short stories of their own creation to the Young Author and Illustrator Contest. Check out the guidelines and rules at www.centrecountylibrary.org or stop by the library for a brochure.