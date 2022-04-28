HOUTZDALE — The Hiller Family Memorial Library’s semi-annual book sale will be on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Prices remain the same. Hardbacks are 50 cents each or three for $1, and paperbacks are 25 cents each or five for $1. Children can fill a bag for $1.
There are board books for the toddlers, easy readers for beginner readers, and juvenile for school age readers. There will be fiction novels of romance, mystery, thriller and historical fiction for sale arranged by the author’s name. Non-fiction, otherwise known as reference, consists of history, religion, cook books, do-it-yourself books and other subjects that need researching.