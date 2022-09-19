CURWENSVILLE — September is Suicide Prevention Month, and professionals at the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging hope to reduce depressive and suicidal thoughts this month, and all year long, with the Healthy IDEAS program. (Identifying Depression, Empowering Activities for Seniors).
CCAAA offers this nation-wide program to Clearfield County seniors who may suffer from depression or depressive thoughts.
Agency care managers who notice depressive symptoms in consumers, or who are alerted to these symptoms by a consumer’s family members, will begin by initiating an assessment of the individual. Should it be determined the individual can benefit from the Healthy Ideas Program, care managers will continue to educate the consumer about depression, link them with primary care and mental health providers, and empower them by identifying meaningful activities they can participate in.
CCAAA Care Manager Supervisor Brandi Hepfer explained, “The Healthy Ideas Program has had many successful results with our consumers in the county. The consumer enjoys picking out an activity they would like to try, or a task they would like to accomplish, and this program helps them to break down the activities into smaller goals that they can reach.”
After initial plans are mapped out with a care manager, consumers’ progress will continue to be monitored, and continual support offered as needed.