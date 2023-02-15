The Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce is expanding to provide a local, small business incubator program.
The concept involves establishment of the Entrepreneur Center in Clearfield that provides leased space for new start ups at a reasonable cost, with access to shared office equipment, waiting area, break-room and a conference room. This location also is ADA accessible with free parking for clients.
Aside from the implementation of the incubator piece of the project, the center will also provide educational and outreach support for the service sector industry through services provided by SCORE, PennWest Clarion SBDC, and Penn State DuBois.
The grand opening will be on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 4-6 p.m. The center is located on 706 River Rd., Clearfield.
The chamber encourages people to come and check out the facility. Anyone looking for a rental space to start a business, call the Greater Clearfield Chamber of Commerce at 814-765-7567 to receive more information.