CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT WINNERS

The first place winners in the A bracket in Grampian Lions Club’s recent cornhole tournament are the team of Dan Huey and Shawn Kniseley.

 Submitted

GRAMPIAN — A cornhole tournament sponsored by Grampian Lions Club was held recently at Grampian Community Park. Twenty teams competed in the event.

Many players attended, demonstrating their skills along with those who came for the fun.

Tags

Trending Food Videos