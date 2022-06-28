DUBOIS — Glow in the Dark Golf is returning to DuBois Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10 to honor first responders wht gave so much that fateful day on Sept. 11, 2001.
Event Organizer Aaron Beatty said, “The last event was waiting list only. I would call it a huge tremendous success. It is quite the sight to see the country club all lit up with LED flashing lights and hearing everyone having so much fun definitely makes it all with it,” Beatty said.
“There will be a variety of tributes to our local first responders and and a moment of memorial for those lost on the tragic day.”
The event will be a a four-person scramble. Golfers will play nine holes of daylight golf before heading out for the nine holes of glowing fun. There will be a prize for the best team score made up of all first responders. Prizes will be awarded for best dressed and best decorated cart.
Registration and BBQ will start at 2 p.m., shotgun start at 3 p.m. All glow materials, food, and beverage will be included for each player participating. Cost is $75-100 per player.
Preregistration is required for this event, as there are a limited number of spaces available. Register online at www.wpalglowgolf.org, by calling (814) 299-7640 or by emailing info@wpal.org. Stay up to date on this event at www.facebook.com/wpaldubois.