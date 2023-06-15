Glendale Education Foundation Golf Outing nets over $14K

CURWENSVILLE — The 18th annual Glendale Education Foundation Golf Tournament was held June 9 at Eagles Ridge Golf Course, Curwensville.
The overall winner of the tournament with a score of 59 and the ‘Snyder Cup’ was the foursome of Patrik Payne, Justin Krepps, Logen Krepps, and Mike Reese. The second place foursome was the team of Vance Kimberly, Brian Hewitt, Scott Spangle, and Andrew Starr, with a score of 61.
Proximity winners were: Long Drives — Joe Vereshack (Fairway #1), Andrew Starr (Fairway #10); Closest to the Pin — Tom Terza (#17); Closest Second Shot Hole — Justin Krepps (#9); Mike Ninosky (#11); Longest Putts — Steve Sinclair (#3), Justin Sedlock (#7), Joe Vereshack (#16).
A putting contest was also held on-course. The Grand Prize was a prestigious ping putter, generously donated to the event by Rob Slovikosky. Five golfers initially made the putting shot, qualifying them for the final round to win the grand prize. After a final elimination, in a rain shower, the winner of the new ping putter was Brian Hewitt.
New events, such as the ‘Orange Ball Contest’, and a t-shirt sale were added to the day this year. Both events were a successful addition to the tournament.
GSDEF Treasurer Michelle Sawyer reported outstanding financial results of just over $14,000 in net profit following the annual outing. 100 golfers participated and generously supported the on-course games, basket raffle tickets, 50/50 tickets and large raffle items. The large ticket raffle items this year was a Blackstone grill donated by Tomorrow’s Hope; a handcrafted fire ring loaded with campfire essentials, created and donated by Tyler and Kaylee Wagner; and a Sundolphin Kayak donated by Jim Sinclair. Over 60 baskets were also donated for raffle by alumni, community members, business owners, and supporters of GSDEF.
The outpouring of support and generosity of the golfers, businesses, organizations, alumni and individuals is incredible. The success of this golf outing is utilized greatly throughout the school year to fund learning opportunities and reward academic successes for the students of Glendale School District. GSDEF thanks all participants for this year’s event, and looks forward to the upcoming opportunities possible thanks to this support. Next year’s GSDEF Golf Outing is planned for Friday, June 14, 2024.
GSDEF wishes to recognize these golf sponsors this year: 1st Summit Bank; A & M Gates Enterprise; Aaron J. Sawyer, CPA; Aimee Willett; Altoona Lung Specialists; Altoona Mirror; Andrew J. Starr, Realtor; Anthonic Lumber Co.; Beccaria Township Supervisors; Bells Gap Tee Shirt Co.; Betsy G. Walstrom’s Barber Shop; Bordack Family in memory of Matt Bordack; Brenda Beers Beauty Salon; Brothers Pizza; Buddy Fulton; Bungo’s Tires & Service; The Cashman Financial Group, Inc.; Central Hotel Pizza; CiCi’s Spray Tans; Classic Collision, Inc.; Clearfield Wholesale Paper Co.; CMP Energy; CNB Bank; Coalport L.O.O.M. 350; Coalport Pizza King; D&T Oshall Trucking; Dr. Dave & Sonja Burmeister Family; Dick & Kathy Holes; DiSabato Family; Dubler Insurance Agency; Excise Distillery; Frank’s Above-Ground Pools; Fred R. Korman Lodge I.O.O.F. 55; The Frisco Family; Gibbons Funeral Home; Ginger’s Family Restaurant; Gittings Private Investigations; Glendale Area Medical Association; Glendale Boat Sales; Glendale Collision; Glendale Education Association; Glendale Educ. Support Professional Assn.; Glendale Industrial Development Assn.; Grooming Tails; H.F. Lenz Company; Harkins Family Dentistry; Harry Frisco Logging/Trucking; Herb Oshall Trucking; HERO Disposal; Hon. James B. Glass, District Judge; Houser’s Subs; Hullihen’s Service Station; Imler’s Poultry; J.P.N. Management/McDonald’s; Jacobs Oil Company, Inc.; Jay Arnold; Jenkins Family; Joe, Renée & Owen; John & Joy Augustine; John & Judy Lewis; John R. Ninosky, Esq.; Jones Transportation Company; Josie’s Family Restaurant; Kaylee, Tyler & Austin Wagner; Kelleher Landscaping; Kelli’s Kare-A-Lot; Kevin & Julie (Wagner) Willard Family; Kimberly Contracting USPS Mail Hauling; Kotzan CPA & Associates, PC; The Kozak Family; LC Hegarty Excavation; The Lettuce Bowl; Leyo’s Inc.; Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc.; Lola Jenny; Lucas Supply; Martin Oil Company; Marty Vereshack; Mary Tatum; Matish Excavating & Supply; Matthew Zeak; McGill Lumber Company, Inc.; McQuown Funeral Home; Michael M. Ferrance, Chiropractor; Mike’s Court Bar & Grille; Morrison Marketing; Mountain Mutt Cutts Grooming & Boarding; Nittany Oil Company; Northwest Savings Bank; The Oravecats; Order Sons & Daughters of Italy, Lodge 310; The P-Family; Penn Forest Products; Pennywrens; Pirate’s Cove Pub & Grill; Professional Construction Solutions (PCS); R.H. Dotts Energy, LLC; Reade Township Supervisors; Renaissance Construction; RES Coal, LLC; Richard W. Snyder, II; Rick & Janice Holes; Rickard Enterprises; Robert M. O’Shell Trucking; Royal Treatment Hair & Nail Spa; Ryan P. Andrews; Sajak’s Tree Service; Sherri & David Campbell; Squiggy’s Pizza & Wings; Steel City Oral Surgery; Stiffler-McGraw Engineering; Strong Accounting & Tax Solutions, LLC; Styles by Susan Gallaher; Sunshine Mine Inn; Tucker & Brisket Coccia; Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery; V.F.W. Post 4315; V.F.W. Post 7043; V.F.W. Post #7043 Auxiliary; The Vereshack Family; Vereshack Family in memory of Mike Vereshack; Weakland’s Taxidermy; White Township Supervisors; Wigfield Construction, LLC; The Wilson Family; The Wright Sales; The Yard; Youngkin’s Construction.