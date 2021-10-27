COALPORT — Glendale Education Foundation began its Oct. 25 dinner meeting with an introduction of the two newest members of the board of directors, Patty Kimberly and Kelsey Troxell.
Kimberly, a recently-retired Glendale Elementary School reading instructor, was asked ahead of time to come ready to discuss some ideas for “Literacy Initiatives.”
With an overall goal of “putting books in the hands of kids,” she came up with nine possible opportunities ranging from author visits, book swaps, book giveaways at local community events, providing copies of a particular book title that would be highlighted monthly to a grade level, Book Bingo, encouraging Glendale’s Cambria County resident families to register with the “Imagination Library” for children to receive a free book-a-month for kids 0 to 5 years, creating a new character that kids could identify every time with “getting a book”, and a few other ideas.
The board approved focusing their efforts and finances for this school year in two literacy areas: (1) hold a GEF’s version of “PA One Book” (researching a children’s book for K-1 grade level students and developing a multisensory presentation around the theme), and (2) purchase books for a giveaway to elementary students during the March 2, 2022, week of “Read Across America.”
Directors passed a motion to formally approve funding for a total of $7,663 for 11 “Challenge Grants for Teachers” for 2021-22, which involve 16 Glendale instructors. From the high school, the five teachers and projects are Anthony Moore – “Sublimation machine,” Alyse Gittings – “Cooking with Class,” Kimberly Kozak – “Citizenship Day,” William Damiano – “Gettysburg Battlefield Guide Presentation,” and Cassandra Irvine – “One September Morning — How it Changed Us All.”
These 11 teachers were awarded grants at Glendale Elementary School: James Haney, Stephanie Kasaback and Jeannette Williams – “STEM Fridays,” Lauren Madonna and Zachary Krug – “Class Garden,” Brenda Hewitt – “Live Theater of Hyronomous A. Frog,” Jill Klezek – “Revamp Playground Basketball Hoops,” Jodi Chilcote and Shannon Dudurich – “Punxsutawney Weather Center,” and Becky Link, Amy Abram and Susan Coakley – “Fit and Fun—Playground Painting.”
This was also the first year of the new “Venture Grants,” earmarked for funding more extensive projects up to a $1,000 maximum limit. The four professional staff members to receive funding for these inaugural grant proposals are Amy Snyder – “Individual Fitness Equipment,” Lawrence Putorek – “Restore the Music,” Lindsay Kallas – “School Spirit Store,” and Edward DiSabato – “Appreciation Shirts for Staff.”
In other news, the board:
• received a $250 donation from the Ashville V.F.W. Post 4315
• approved a $1,950 request from the high school English department for a performance of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” for grades 9-12, contingent on the PA Shakespeare Festival developing a COVID-19 policy in case of school closure and subsequent reimbursement of funds.
• announced that this year’s “WineFest III” fundraiser will be in two 2-hour sessions on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 from noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per ticket for anyone 21 years and older. Five popular wineries and four other vendors are secured and there will be a huge basket raffle along with 50/50 chances and food being sold that day.
• will be providing a hot breakfast from Nutrition Group for every Glendale staff member on the in-service day on Friday, Oct. 29.
The next meeting of the Glendale School District Education Foundation is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. at Josie’s Family Restaurant in Coalport.