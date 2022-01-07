Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania kicked off the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Season in western Pennsylvania on Friday, Jan. 7.
Girl Scouts will be selling the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.
Area proceeds from the cookie sale stay local to Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
Through the cookie program, girls learn how to work together toward a common goal, how to set goals and create plans to reach them, and how to talk about what’s important to them and what they’re passionate about.
Last year, through Operation: Sweet Appreciation, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania sent more than 66,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to veterans and men and women serving at home and overseas in the U.S. military. Girl Scouts ask their customers to donate cookies so they can send these military men and women a nice taste from home.
Adult leaders and helpers are needed in Philipsburg, Morrisdale and Houtzdale areas. Anyone interested in joining or seeking more information can contact Amy Oler at aoler@gswpa.org or 724-691-9976 or see a local volunteer.