CURWENSVILLE — GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club will once again have their craft and vendor show/flea market at the Curwensville Community Center this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during Curwensville’s Home for the Holidays celebration.
Besides the craft show and flea market, the club will be offering various food items throughout the day, including homemade vegetable soup that can be purchased by the bowl or the quart. Other food items will include Lil G’s Pizza, home baked dessert items, hot dogs, assorted drinks, and other items.
In addition, there will be a clue for the Home for the Holidays scavenger hunt.