DANVILLE – Geisinger is hosting its second Super Saturday flu vaccine event this upcoming Saturday, Oct. 8, at 42 locations across the system’s footprint.
Flu shots are free and available to all in the community – no appointments are needed. Simply drive up and receive a shot without leaving your vehicle. At locations without drive-in shots, walk-in shots are available.
The Super Saturday flu shot clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The last Super Saturday event this year will be on Nov. 5.
“It’s so important to get vaccinated to not only protect yourself, but to protect those vulnerable of severe illness which include children, the elderly, and those immunocompromised,” said Stanley Martin, M.D., director of Geisinger’s Division of Infectious Diseases. “We could see more cases this year than we have in the past five years, so to keep everyone healthy, we want to vaccinate as many people as possible.”
Geisinger Philipsburg, 210 Medical Center Dr., will host a drive-through event for anyone age 3 and older.