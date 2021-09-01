GEARHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held its regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. with 13 members in attendance. Minutes from the July 26 meeting were distributed. The minutes were approved as written. Monthly expenses were approved for payment.
Starting on July 12 and commencing on the second Monday of each month, a bimonthly meeting will be held. All members and public are invited to attend these meetings.
An Ultimate Sub and Apple Dumpling sale is scheduled for Sept. 21. All orders are due by Sept. 7. Call Sharon at 814-342-0899 to order.
The club will have a booth at the upcoming Spirit Day scheduled for Sept. 11 in Osceola Mills. Activities at the booth will include a Chinese Auction and rip-offs.
The next Corn Hole Tournament is scheduled for Sept. 25. Weather permitting, this will be an outdoor event. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. Games will start at 1 p.m. Pre-registration fee is $20 per team. Registration at the door is $25. Food will be provided for all participants. There will be a Chinese Auction, 50/50 and rip-offs. For more information or to pre-register call Jim at 814-574-2348 or Jesse at 814-574-1497.
Due to COVID concerns the Sock Hop scheduled for Oct. 9 has been postponed until a later date.
The club is available for rentals. Call Debi at 814-762-1852 for available dates and rates for rentals.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.