GEARHARTVILLE — The Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held their scheduled meeting on April 30, 2022 at 7 p.m. with 10 members in attendance.
Minutes from the March meeting were distributed. The minutes were approved as written. Monthly expenses were approved for payment.
An Ultimate Sub and Apple Dumpling Sale is scheduled for June 14. All orders need to be turned in to Sharon by May 28. Prices remain the same at subs — $8 and apple dumplings are $5. Orders can be placed by calling Sharon at 814-342-0899 or Lanetta at 814-339-6931.
Dues can still be paid by mailing a check to Lanetta Knowles, 123 Knowles Dr, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
The club is available for rentals. Call Debi at 814-762-1852 for available dates and rental rates. Rental rates and other information are also posted on the webpage.
Due to Memorial Day, the next meeting is set for May 23 at 7 p.m. Please note this is one week earlier than usual. All members are encouraged to attend.