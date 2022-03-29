GEARHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club finalized a dinner and dance at their scheduled meeting on March 28. There were seven members in attendance.
The event featuring Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band and a meal has been set for April 30 at 6 p.m. Olson will perform a Patsy Kline tribute as well as other “oldies” music. Cost for this event is $20 per person.
To plan for seating and food, this is an advance ticket sale only. Limited tickets are available at Adler’s Market and Hi-Way Pizza. Tickets are also available by calling Nancy at 814-592-4793, Sharon at 814-342-0899, or Knowles at 914-339-6931. A homemade bed-size afghan will be raffled off as well as a lottery tree.
The next Food Sale with Irish Mike is scheduled for April 22 at 6 p.m.
Dues can still be paid by mailing the check to Lanetta Knowles, 123 Knowles Dr., Osceola Mills.
The club is available for rentals. Call Debi at 814-762-1852 for available dates and rental rates. Rental rates and other information are also posted on the webpage. The next meeting is set for April 25 at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.