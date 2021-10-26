GEARHARTVILLE — Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held its regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. with 14 members in attendance.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the club will not be holding a children’s Halloween Party this year.
The four month lottery calendars (January – April 2022) are now available. The calendars make great stocking stuffers. Call 814-339-6931 or club members to purchase a calendar.
The club steward gave a report on rentals and brought members up-to-date on various ideas she has to promote the club for rentals.
An agreement with The Moshannon Creek Watershed will make it possible for the group to hold monthly meetings on the second Thursday of each month at the club in the shoot range.
A coin show will be held on Sunday, Oct. 31 starting at 9:30 a.m.
The club is available for rentals. Call Debi at 814-762-1852 for available dates and rates for rentals.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is set for Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. This meeting is one week early due to hunting season the following week. All members are encouraged to attend.