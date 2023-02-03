The Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club held their first meeting for 2023 on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. There were 16 members in attendance.
Nominations have started to fill positions in the club. This is a three-month process with voting taking place at the March regular meeting. Members are encouraged to attend these meetings.
The date for the Sock Hop has been set for March 25. Music will be provided by Heather Olson and the Silver Eagle Band. Tickets are $20 and include all-you-can-eat pizza and wings, salad and desserts. Tickets can be purchased at Hi-Way Pizza, Adlers Market (after Feb. 11), or by calling 814-339-6931, 814-342-0899 or 814-592-4793.
Irish Mike Sullivan is back with a food sale scheduled for April 28 at 6 p.m.
An ultimate sub hoagie sale has been scheduled, with the delivery date set for May 2.
Membership dues are now being accepted. Dues can be paid by making a check out to Gearhartville Sportsman’s Club and mail to L. Knowles, 123 Knowles Dr., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
The club is available for rentals. Call Debi at 814-762-1852 for available dates and rental rates.
The next meeting will be Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.